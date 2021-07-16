NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXTDC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.