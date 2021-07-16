NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,871 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,147,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $95.50 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

