NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,350 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,703,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $609.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

