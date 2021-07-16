NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $1.41 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 52.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $96.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $653,636.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,577 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,662. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

