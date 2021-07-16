NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of California Water Service Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 172.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

