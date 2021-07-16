NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

NYSE RY opened at $102.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.18. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

