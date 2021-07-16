NFT Market Capitalization Tops $4.66 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $58,168.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.24 or 0.00798925 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.