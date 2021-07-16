NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. NICE posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. lowered their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $254.50 on Friday. NICE has a 1 year low of $196.21 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

