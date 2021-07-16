Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $26.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.06.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $5,105,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Nielsen by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.