Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 24,900 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,301,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,092,863.94.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

