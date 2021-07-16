Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $239,240.79 and $88.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00834645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

