Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nkarta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $983.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. Insiders have sold 23,290 shares of company stock valued at $676,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Nkarta by 91.2% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 148,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 234,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

