NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373,509 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of NMI worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $9,640,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NMI by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290,605 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $5,130,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

