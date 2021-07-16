Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:NSR traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,932. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$536.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.24.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

