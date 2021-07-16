Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 335 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.07. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

