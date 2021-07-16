Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $591,393.60. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

UTHR stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

