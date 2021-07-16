Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

