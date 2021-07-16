Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

