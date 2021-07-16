Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $903,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

