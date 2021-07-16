Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €260.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €210.35 ($247.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €219.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

