Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,610 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $199,493,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $170,955,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,349. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

