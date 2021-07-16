Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 8,825 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.63% of Zynex worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.33 million, a P/E ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.