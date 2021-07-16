Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $739,236,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

