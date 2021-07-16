Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,619 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

