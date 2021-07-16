Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 72.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,266 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMN opened at $112.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

