Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.16 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

