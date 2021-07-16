Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,168 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $340.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.