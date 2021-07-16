Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $2.60 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 120,043 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $744,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

