Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,043 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

