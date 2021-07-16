Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,186 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after acquiring an additional 189,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after acquiring an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

