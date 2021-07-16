Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDXF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $18.73 on Friday. Nordex has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

