Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

