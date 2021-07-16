Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTIC. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

