Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 91.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,137 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in nCino were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of nCino by 213.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,342 shares of company stock worth $5,421,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

