Northern Trust Corp Buys 62,868 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 479.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 125,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -58.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,714,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,916 shares of company stock valued at $31,518,917. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

