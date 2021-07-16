Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of PetMed Express worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PETS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $29.25 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $592.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

