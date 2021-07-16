Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 352,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,984,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,816,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.