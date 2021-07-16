Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,152 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,896,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 140,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,995,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 194,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $499,272.47. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

