Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $110.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.