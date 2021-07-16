Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 0.98. Novanta has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,572 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.