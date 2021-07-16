Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NUE opened at $95.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

