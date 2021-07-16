Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Bill.com worth $57,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,895,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $6,263,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

In other Bill.com news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 35,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $5,525,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $179.65 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.87 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.