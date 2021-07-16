Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $62,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $104.80 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

