Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Edison International worth $63,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

