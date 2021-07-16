Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $57,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 25.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $197.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.13. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.