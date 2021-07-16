Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $61.70 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228,569 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Rexnord worth $61,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rexnord by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rexnord by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $7,049,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RXN opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.37.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.