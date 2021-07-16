Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $65.51 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 358,471 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of National Retail Properties worth $65,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

