Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Churchill Downs worth $58,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 131.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 76.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $184.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.13 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

