Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 621,024 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $59,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.60 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,350 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

