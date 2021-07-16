Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $63,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,801,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,162,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $96,185,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $191.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

